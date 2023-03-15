Cough up Rs 76K: Consumer court orders e-comm firm

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consumer court ordered a leading e-commerce application to pay back Rs 76,000 on Tuesday. A customer ordered a Samsung Galaxy mobile worth Rs 97,000 along with One Plus earbuds worth Rs 3,000 and had opted for the EMI scheme during the summer sale in 2020.

The complainant paid the initial amount of Rs 40,000 on April 8 2020 and had been paying the EMI of Rs 5,000 for the next 12 months after purchase. The tenure between the company and the complainant was supposed to end on March 28 2021. However, the company kept on deducting the amount after the EMI was paid successfully. In the invoice presented by the complainant, there was a deduction of Rs 50,000 by the company.

The complainant immediately blocked the company’s right to deduct any amount from his account and filed an inquiry on the same, to which the company never responded. After a month, the complainant wrote a letter of inquiry to the company’s head office, to which he got a response stating, “Your initial payment was unsuccessful and hence the last transaction has been done as per the guidelines.”

The complainant submitted the original transactions from the bank and the details of payments done through net-banking. The consumer court ruled in favour of the complainant, and the company was ordered to pay back the withdrawn amount of Rs 50,000 along with 25 per cent interest. The company has to pay Rs 20,000 extra for mental agony within a month of the judgment.

