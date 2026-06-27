Costly Celebration? Few Takers For Metro's Party Coach | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What was launched with much fanfare as one of the most unique non-fare revenue initiatives of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has struggled to find takers.

Nearly two months after the launch of the 'Celebration on Wheels' initiative on May 5 in Indore and Bhopal, only four bookings have been recorded across both cities despite a combined urban population of over 60 lakh.

The figures raise serious questions about the scheme's practicality at a time when even the commercial launch of Indore Metro's priority corridor remains uncertain, despite the corridor having received the mandatory safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The project is still awaiting the government's formal approval and inauguration.

Speaking to Free Press, MPMRCL public relations officer Dheeraj Shukla said the scheme remains active and all details have been uploaded on the Indore Metro website.

"In Indore, we have received only two bookings so far one birthday celebration on May 10 and another kitty party around May 24. We continue to receive enquiries, but no further bookings have materialised," he said.

According to the official policy, customers can either hire a static metro coach parked at the terminal station or book a running metro coach for celebrations, pre-wedding shoots, birthday parties, kitty parties, photography and film shoots.

However, an in-depth analysis of the policy suggests that the concept may have been priced and designed beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

WHY THE IDEA IS STRUGGLING

One-size-fits-all pricing: Whether there are 10 guests or 50, the booking charge remains the same. There is no economical package for smaller family celebrations.

High upfront payment: Besides the booking charges, organisers must deposit Rs 20,000 as a refundable security deposit, taking the initial payment to over Rs 25,000 before arranging food or decorations.

Everything else is extra: Decoration, catering, photography, event management and other arrangements must be made by the organiser at their own cost. Even station-area usage attracts an additional 50% charge.

Limited celebration freedom: No candles on cakes, no loud music beyond an 8-watt Bluetooth speaker, no live streaming, no plastic decorations, no alcohol, no cooking, and only minimal decorations are permitted.

Heavy paperwork: Applicants must apply in advance, furnish participants' identity details, submit an indemnity bond on Rs 100 stamp paper and make 100% advance payment.

Strict timelines: Events must adhere to the approved schedule, and any extension attracts additional charges calculated on a pro rata basis.

Arrival one hour before: The group must arrive at the boarding station at least one hour before the scheduled arrival of the train as per the MPMRCL-approved itinerary and may contact the Station Control Room of the originating station.

The timings allotted by MPMRCL must be strictly adhered to. Any delay beyond 15 minutes will result in cancellation of the programme or booking.

ROUGH COST OF HIRING METRO COACH

Expense

Static Coach

Running Coach

Refundable Security Deposit

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Booking Charge (1 hour)

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

GST & Taxes

Extra

Extra

Decoration

Self-arranged

Self-arranged

Food & Event Arrangements

Self-arranged

Self-arranged

Extra Station Area Usage

50% extra

50% extra

Additional Time

Charged pro-rata

Charged pro-rata

Estimated Minimum Initial Outgo

Rs 25,000+

Rs 27,000+

(Although the ?20,000 security deposit is refundable, applicants must pay the entire amount upfront along with booking charges and GST before confirmation.)