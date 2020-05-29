Coronvirus Lockdown Nutrition: Green Idli with vitamin E, C and K

Are you a fan of simple and light South Indian dishes? A lot of Indoris cannot resist the classic dosa or the modified fusion Chinese idli in the city. However, due to high rice content, these delicacies are not diabetic friendly and low in fibre content.

Here is an interesting way to enjoy a healthier, tastier and better Green Idli this summer. This recipe will help you in braving summers and staying strong.

Health Benefits

The recipe is rich in B-complex vitamins and moong dal helps your body break carbohydrates down to glucose, and produce usable energy for your body. The folic acid present in it also helps maintain healthy brain function and in the production of DNA.

Giving your body enough nutrition, the recipe has some amount of vitamin E, C and K.

Further, it is a good source of antioxidants, which may reduce your risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and certain cancer

How to make Green Idli?

· Combine the 1 cup green moong dal, ¼ cup urad dal and fenugreek seeds in a deep bowl and keep aside to soak in enough water for 2 hours.

· Drain water and blend the green moong dal, urad dal and fenugreek seeds in a mixer along with about 1 cup of water till smooth.

· Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the salt and mix well. Cover with a lid and keep aside to ferment for 4 hours.

· Once fermented, add the ginger-green chilli paste and coriander and mix well.

· Pour a spoonful of the batter into greased idli moulds and steam in a steamer for 12 minutes.

· Cool slightly and demould.