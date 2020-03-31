Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects vegetable markets in Khandwa

Khandwa: A vegetable market has been set up at stadium ground, under the guidance of collector Tanvi Sundriyal.

She reached the ground and inspected the arrangements made on Monday. She said that these markets will ensure social distancing.

She also discussed matters with vendors and the people who had arrived here to purchase vegetables. Collector Sundriyal instructed municipal officials to clean the stadium regularly and make arrangements for drinking water. She then visited Municipal Corporation’s Deendayal Rasoi Bhawan and inspected the food being made for families worst hit by lockdown.

She then instructed municipal commissioner Himanshu Singh to look after the arrangements made for setting up temporary vegetable markets at ITI ground. SDM Sanjiv Keshav Pandey told that this vegetable markets has proven useful for Anand Nagar residents. Another such markets has been set up at a ground behind Government Girls’ College.