Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: 10 who took part in Jamat Nizamuddin Jamaat from Burhanpur test negative

Neemuch: Neemuch district administration and health department took sigh of relief after Covid-19 test results of all 10 persons who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi recently turned out to be negative. Notably, administration and health department put all 10 persons in an isolation as soon as they came to know about their travel history.

In order to avoid panic in the town, administration did not disclose the actual reason behind their isolation. However, as soon as administration got their report, they revealed matter to the media.

So far no one in the town has tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus, thanks to administration, police and health department alertness.

District collector Jitendra Singh Raje said that on March 25 administration came to know about their travel history. Following this, we screened them and put them in an isolation.

“We don’t want to take any chance until we got a test results,” collector Raje said. “We will keep eye on all this persons to avoid any outbreak in future,” he added.