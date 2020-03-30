Coronavirus news in Madhya Pradesh: MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar asks SDM to provide 3-month ration to needy in Nagda

Nagda: Member of legislative assembly Dilip Singh Gurjar met with sub-divisional officers of Nagda-Khachrod on Saturday and has demanded that the government provides three month ration to the needy. He said that the ration be provided for free to all ration card holders and even to those who do not own a ration card. He also demanded that the crops be bought by the government at minimum support price after April 15.

Gurjar added that daily wagers and labourers are facing the most trouble during the lockdown, as they are not getting employment. The government must provide them with pulses, rice, wheat flour, cooking oil, sugar, salt, tea leaves and spices free of cost. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had ensured that such people in Bhopal and Jabalpur districts receive three months ration for free and in lump sum, Gurjar added. He has written a letter to the state government to provide these items to the needy soon.

MLA Gurjar has asked the government to purchase the crops at minimum support price after April 15, as farmers are unable to sell them due to the lockdown.