Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Tastier way to have healthy Dal-Chapatti in form of Enchiladas

Dal-Chapatti is no doubt our staple and one of the most nutritious and healthy form of having lunch or dinner. However, having the same food in the same style since last two months has surely left you wishing for a chance to go out.

While going out and having unhealthy food can even risk your life today, we have a better way to spice up your platter. From Mexican cuisine, we have a vegetarian version of the popular Enchiladas.

Enchiladas essentially in terms of carbohydrates, proteins and other minerals are same as having Dal-Chapatti. However, the preparation method, taste and aesthetics of this dish will take you on an international tour.

This recipe is waist-line friendly and has a good source of calcium and protein. It also contains good amounts of vitamins A and B-12, along with zinc, phosphorus, and riboflavin.

How to prepare Veg Enchiladas at home?

Preheat the oven to 220 degree Celsius. Arrange veggies on a large sheet pan. Toss with olive oil and salt. Roast for 25-30 minutes. You can also cook the veggies on stove, but ensure it is dry.

For Filling: In a large bowl, combine roasted veggies with the black beans, cheese and enchilada sauce or any other blend of sauces you prefer.

Roll Enchiladas: Spread some enchilada sauce on the bottom of oven pan. Roll filling into corn or wheat chapatti, and place them seam-side down in the pan. Cover with remaining sauce and cheese.

Bake: Cover with foil and bake for 15-20 minutes.