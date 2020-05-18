Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Spot Idli in Hyderabad street style

From the streets of Hyderabad, this is a healthy and nutritious dish that can help you beat lockdown blues. ‘Spot Idli’ or even known as Hyderabadi Idli is a popular vegetarian street food and light dinner recipe. For those who are struggling to maintain weight during the lockdown, a switch to fermented food like idli can help you avoid unnecessary calories.

Health benefits

Made from urad dal and rice, this soft puff of rice is a healthy treat due to its lightness and its nutritional content. In a single idli, you would consume 2 grams of protein, 2 grams of dietary fibre and 8 grams of carbohydrates.

Idli is a fermented food, and fermentation increases bio-availability of minerals in food, helping the body assimilate more nutrition. The bio-availability of proteins and vitamin-B content in the food increases.

How to make Hyderabadi Idli?

· Keep a pan on medium heat and add butter, oil, chopped bell peppers, chopped onions, green chillies, chopped tomatoes, pav bhaji masala (or spice mix of your choice) and salt

· As the butter melts and oil is heated add half a cup of water.

· When sauce starts simmering spread it around the pan, reduce heat to low medium.

· Add idli batter in 3 spots as dollops.

· Cover with pan.

· Cook covered for 6 minutes. Check if idlis are cooked and not runny on top.

· Once cooked, remove idlis only to the plate with the griddled side up.