Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Murukku; Crunchy southern snack

Indore’s comfort food whether it is dal-roti or kachori-samosa is incomplete without namkeens. While sev is the usual choice, you are bound to seek more flavours if you have lived in Indore for some time now.
This is a healthier version of namkeen that you can quickly prepare to go with your meals. It looks similar to Chakli but is healthier enriched with protein-rich lentils and other ingredients.
The recipe is called Murukku. It is a savoury, crunchy snack originating from the Indian subcontinent, popular in southern India, and Sri Lanka.
Health Benefits
They are a good source of protein, carbohydrates, phosphorus, iron, fibre, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Urad dal aids in digestion, protects the heart and strengthens the nervous system.
How to make Murukku?
· Mix 1 cup rice flour, 4 tablespoon urad dal flour (or 3 tablespoons roasted gram flour), ajwain, salt and sesame seeds.
· Heat oil in a small pan, pour it to the flour and mix.
· Pour water little by little, just enough to make a smooth dough.
· Do not add too much water at one time. Too much water in the dough will make the Murukku absorb a lot of oil.
· Mix the flour to the dough and do not knead. The dough has to be non-sticky and without crumbs.
· After mixing the dough it has to be used immediately do not rest it otherwise Murukku will absorb a lot of oil.
· Heat oil on medium flame.
· Fill the mould with dough.
· Press the mould to make spirals either on a cloth, butter paper, foil or flat holed ladle.
· Fry until golden and crisp on a medium-high flame.
