Coronavirus Lockdown Nutririon: Get the bean power in Rajma Biryani

Amid lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread, we all seek refreshment and a break from the monotony. A good break that can tempt an Indori is delicious food.

While it seems that food options are limited due to limited supply of groceries and no veggies, we have an interesting recipe bound to tempt your tongue. Rajma Biryani is a health pack dish prepared with rice and kidney beans

This recipe is not just tempting but also nutritious and beneficial for your health.

Health benefits

The recipe is rich in protein and various minerals, vitamins fibers, antioxidants, and other unique plant compounds. One can nourish the body with the recipe as it is a good source of B vitamins (including thiamin, niacin, and riboflavin) and iron. It may aid weight loss, promote colon health, and moderate blood sugar levels.

How to prepare?

· Cook rajma with 2 cups of water till its soft and you can mash it between your fingers. Drain the water and keep it ready. Do not throw away the water as we will use it as rajma stock.

· Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, black cardamom, cloves, green cardamom, bay leaves and sliced onions. Fry till onion turn golden brown. Add turmeric powder, chilli powder, garam masala and mix well. Remove from the flame.

· Add this mix in rice cooker along with rice, rajma stock, boiled rajma, salt to taste, yogurt and mix well. Cook and serve hot.