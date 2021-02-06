Coronavirus in Ujjain: Three more from city test positive

Tally 5,165, toll 103

Ujjain: Three persons tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,165 in the district on Friday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 248 sample reports received on the day, 3 persons (all from Ujjain City) including 1 woman were tested positive for corona. Overall, 43 patients, 17 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 67, 539 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,019.