Coronavirus in Ujjain: District reports 232 new patients

Ujjain: The district reported 232 new patients of corona on Sunday. In city, 136 more people were found infected with corona. The tally reached 17,789 while toll is 160 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the district logged 160th death due to corona with two more deaths. Meanwhile, 250 people tested positive on the day taking the tally of corona patients to 17,557. Out of 1,485 sample reports, 204 persons from Ujjain City, 18 from Mahidpur, 11 from Barnagar, 8 each from Nagda and Ghattia and 1 from Tarana including 80 women tested corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,043 patients are under treatment for coorna out which 1,539 are symptomatic. Samples of 2,68,375 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 369 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 14,354.

C-INFECTION RATE IS 17%

The positivity rate of corona touched 17 per cent in the district. Many patients from the same family or from the same institution are now testing positive for corona. As per reports any person who is contracting corona is infecting eight to 10 members of the family or other persons who are in contact withing three to four days. According to Saturday’s medical bulletin, an employee who was a resident of Guna tested positive 5 days ago on the toll plaza which is situated on the Indore-Barnagar Road. Later, 6 employees in the age bracket of 19- 45 years at the same toll also tested positive for corona.

Families prone to Covid

A member of a printing press owner in Naipeth tested positive 5 days ago, and gradually all other members of the family also tested positive. In Malipura also, the entire family of 5 persons of a man who owns a book business, tested positive. Three members of a family in Mahashakti Nagar, 3 members of a family in Sri Ram Nagar and 2 members of a family in Khandelwal Nagar, Sainath Colony, Rishi Nagar, Thakur Complex, Vikram Marg and Police Lokmitra Colony also tested positive for corona.

People from all walks of life affected

A policeman in Mahidpur Police Station, 2 kin of a cop in in the Police Friends Colony also tested corona positive. Four government teachers: 2 from Barnagar, 1 from Ujjain’s Ratan Avenue and 1 from Nagda also tested positive. An ambulance driver and 4 bank personnel, railway employee, painter and PHED employee, lab technician, a large number of government servants and people employed in private sector also tested positive. A large number of youth and children also tested corona positive.

Entrepreneur engaged in oxygen supply dies of corona

Nilesh Chandan (58), a resident of Kabir Nagar, Nanakheda succumbed to corona on Sunday morning at SAIMS, Indore. After testing corona positive, he was admitted in CHL Medical Centre here some two weeks back, but was shifted to Indore four days after his condition worsened. He was president of Laghu Udyog Bharti’s Maksi Road Industrial Area unit and was ran a water bottle manufacturing unit. He was also actively engaged in oxygen supply work for last 20-days. He is survived by his wife and their son and daughter. His funeral was held in Indore in the afternoon.