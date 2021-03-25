Coronavirus in Ujjain: 44 from city among 58 test positive

Ujjain: Fifty-eight people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,864 in the district on Wednesday. The toll is 107.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1,173 sample reports received on the day, 58 persons including 44 from Ujjain City, 5 from Nagda, 4 from Barnagar and 1 from Mahidpur including 23 women tested corona-positive. All of them are symptomatic.

The new patients include 13 senior citizens, 3 bank employees, 2 students, 2 LIC agents, 2 civil contractors, a forest department employee, a GST department employee, a private teacher, a travelling agent, a PHED clerk, an staff of divisional commissioner office, a Civil Hospital’s nurse, a court employee, a businessman, a kirana shop owner and a factory worker. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

Overall, 404 patients, 203 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1, 89, 526 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,353.

Rs 38,800 recovered as fine from mask avoiders

Ujjain: Taking action the administration collected fine of Rs 38,800 from 194 people for flouting Covid directives by not wearing masks at public places. The administration also arrested 24 persons for violating Covid protocols and sent them to the makeshift jail. Additional collector Jitendrasingh Chouhan told that action against the Covid directives flouters will continue.