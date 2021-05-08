Coronavirus in Ujjain: 286 test positive, 220 from city alone; tally15,663, toll 154

Ujjain: A total of 286 people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 15,663 in Ujjain on Saturday. The city logged 220 new cases on the day. The district’s toll is 154.

On Friday, 308 people tested positive taking the corona tally 15,377 in the district. Out of 19,31 sample reports, 232 people from Ujjain City, 22 from Barnagar and 22 from Nagda, 15 from Khachrod, 11 from Tarana and 3 each from Ghattia and Mahidpur including 130 women tested positive for corona. All of them are symptomatic. No death was reported in the district on Friday.

Overall, 3,021 patients out of which 1,579 are symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,54,364 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited.

With 208 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 12,202.

New C-patients comprise over 10 per cent students

The imposition of Janta Curfew has hardly affected the the surge of corona cases during the second wave of corona in the district.

Youths in large number are now affected by the corona in the city.

The 308 new cases, which came to fore on Friday, comprised 36 students. Six children in the age bracket of 2 to 9 years were also found infected with corona.

A 57-year-old scribe in Ashok Nagar, government servants, engineers, municipal corporation employees, RPF jawans, women patwari, a staff of 32nd Battalion of SAF and his wife, bank employees, medical representatives tested positive for corona.

A 74-year-old man and four other members of a family aged 8 to 46 years, tested positive in Sandipani Parisar. Panic prevailed in the locality after the news spread that 5 members of a family have contracted corona. Two members of a family in the Dussehra Maidan area, 2 of a family also tested in localities including Basant Vihar, Ora Park Colony, Alka Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sri Visala Kshetra, Ashok Nagar, Rishi Nagar and Mahavir Nagar. Three members of a family tested positive in localities including Nayapura,