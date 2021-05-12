Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 more deaths take toll to 156

Ujjain: With two more deaths due to corona, the toll reached 156 in the district on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old man from the city who tested positive for corona on May 9 died while undergoing treatment on May 12.

A 70-year-old woman from Tarana tested positive on Wednesday and succumbed on the same day due to corona.

The district logged 276 new patients of corona which included 151 people from city taking the tally to 16,768 on the day.

On Tuesday, 273 people tested positive for corona patients taking the district’s tally to 16,492.

Out of 2,007 sample reports, 172 people from Ujjain City, 32 from Mahidpur, 29 from Barnagar, 15 from Khachrod, 9 each from Tarana and Nagda and 7 from Ghattia including 85 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,163 patients are under treatment out of which 1,659 are symptomatic. Samples of 2,61,323 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 255 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 13,175.

Rural areas now reporting 37% of cases

According to the health bulletin released on Tuesday a total of 172 patients were logged in the urban areas while 101 were from the rural areas.

Thus, the percentage of positive patients on Tuesday touched 37. New patients include a young scribe from Palwa village, Mahidpur. Six cops, 2 doctors, 15 students, 5 government servants, 4 drivers, plumbers, engineers, lawyers, 3 tailors, railway employees, guards, peons, medical shop operators also tested positive. Three members of a family in Great Ratan Avenue, 2 members of a family in the Bank Colony and in Nijatpura also tested positive.