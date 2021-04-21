Indore

Updated on

Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 more dies of corona, toll 132 ; 249 test positive across district, tally 10,398

By FP News Service

210 new cases found in city

GOOD INITIATIVE! The members of Deepjyoti Welfare Society gift a blood storage machine to Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, in Ujjain on Wednesday. The machine will be installed at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital. Society members donated the machine to mark their support to the call of CM for voluntary donation
GOOD INITIATIVE! The members of Deepjyoti Welfare Society gift a blood storage machine to Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, in Ujjain on Wednesday. The machine will be installed at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital. Society members donated the machine to mark their support to the call of CM for voluntary donation
FP PHOTO

Ujjain: The district logged 1 more death and 249 new cases of corona on Wednesday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 210 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally thus reached 10,398 mark and the toll is 132.  

For the first time, during the second wave of corona, the number of new patients were less than the recoveries in the district. On Tuesday 197 corona winners were discharged while 188 new patients were identified across the district.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11.40 pm, 188 new cases took the district’s tally to 10,149. Out of 1,517 sample reports, 161 persons from Ujjain City, 9 from Mahidpur, 6 each from Barnagar and Tarana, 4 from Nagda and 2 from Ghattia including 74 tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,737 patients, 1561 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,24,214 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 197 more discharged on the day, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 7,281.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in