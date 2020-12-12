Coronavirus in MP: Working population infected more of COVID, young patients counting more than the older ones

Indore: As the number of positive cases in the city has been fluctuating in the range of 400 to 500 daily, recent trends of infected patients show that the percentage of young patients is more than the old ones. When it comes to the percentage, about 71 percent of the total infected patients fall under the age of 21-60 years.

As per the data of 46,756 cases, the total number of infected patients falling under the age of 21-40 is 17,467 including 10,889 male and 6,578 female. Similarly, 15,998 patients fall under the age group of 41-60 years including 9,852 male and 6,146 female.

The data also suggests that the number of men is more in terms of infected patients. Out of 46,756 patients, 28,653 men were infected while 18,103 women were infected which is 61.28 percent and 38.72 percent, respectively.

District contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Yes, people falling in the age group of 21-40 and 41-60 are more infected than the younger and older ones. The reason behind it is that people of these age groups remain in more exposure due to their work and jobs than others”

He also raised an alarm for the people and said that the number of patients is increasing due to the carelessness of people as they many people are not following social distancing, sanitizers, and masks.

“Number of cases has again started decreasing but it could be controlled only when people support and follow the norms for prevention,” he added.

COVID-19 infection in different age group

Age Total Female Male

0-20 years 5302 2346 2956

21-40 years 17467 6578 10889

41-60 years 15998 6146 9852

61-80 years 7408 2814 4594

81-100 year 581 219 362