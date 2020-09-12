Coronavirus in MP: Asymptomatic patients must be treated at Ratlam District Hospital

Ratlam: Asymptomatic patients of COVID-19 should be treated at Ratlam District Hospital as Government Medical College (GMC) has to serve other district’s patients too. This was directed by the Commissioner Ujjain division Anand Sharma on Friday while speaking in a review meeting of Covid-19 held.
It is need of the hour that District hospital as per its reputation and utility should also start admitting and treating asymptomatic patients of COVID-19, asked Sharma.
Ujjain division Commissioner Sharma emphasized the need of adding new method of tracing and monitoring Covid-19 patients in the district. He said that there should be separate work plans for the urban and rural areas of the district with respect of covid.
Common people should know very well locations of the fever clinics in the district for which steps should be taken, directed Sharma.
Reviewing the present status of the Covid-19 in the district, Commissioner Ujjain division Sharma said that earliest possible treatment of the active positive patient should be started.
Those patients falling in the guidelines of home isolation should be home isolated accordingly but Corona control and command centre has to effectively monitor home isolated patients. He said that proper disposal of the material used and medical waste of the home isolated patient should take place.
District Collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Gaurav Tiwari, GMC Dean Dr.Sanjay Dixit, CMHO Dr. Prahakar Nanaware and district administration officials were present.
