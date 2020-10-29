Coronavirus in MP: 728 new coronavirus cases, sixteen deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 728 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,69,999, while 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,929, a health department official said.

1,117 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 1,57,381.

Since Wednesday evening, three patients died in Bhopal, two each in Khargone, Rajgarh, one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, Betul, Ratlam, Damoh, Raisen, Jhabua and Shajapur, the official said.

Of 728 new infections, Bhopal accounted for 205, Indore 126, Gwalior 38 and Jabalpur 29.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 33,845, including 679 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 24,312 with 474 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,699 and 12,241 cases, respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,178 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,563 and 700 and 304, respectively.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,69,999, new cases 728, death toll 2,929, recovered 1,57,381, active cases 9,689, number of people tested so far 28,79,262.