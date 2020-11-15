Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State reports 870 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Madhya Pradesh reported an upswing trend of positive rate as the state saw the hike of positive cases at 5% on Sunday. It is a sharp hike in positive rate from 3.9%.

It shows that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the state. In September, COVID-19 cases were quite high when the state reported 2,500 cases per day. Today, the state reported 870 positives cases taking its tally to 1,83,927 and death toll to 3,090 with seven new deaths on Sunday.

Sagar reported 34 positive cases. Ratlam and reported 30 positives cases each while Vidisha reported 25 positive cases. Ashok Nagar reported 19 cases. Sidhi and Hoshangabad reported 17 positives cases each. Raisen and Anuppur reported 13. Thirty districts either reported 10 or below 10 cases in the state. However, health department assured to focus on such districts.

Major cities like Indore reported 76 positives and its tally to 35,594 and death toll is now 714. Bhopal reported 237 positive cases. Gwalior reported 78 positives while Jabalpur reported 62 positives.