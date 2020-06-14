Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam to get CB-NAAT machine soon for Covid testing

Ratlam: District hospital in Ratlam will soon be equipped with the CB-NAAT (or Cartridge based Nucleic acid Amplification Test) machine for the primary testing of the sample of the COVID-19.

District collector Ruchika Chouhan informed that primarily this machine will ascertain whether the sample may be positive or negative. Only those samples which are likely to be positive will be sent to COVID-19 laboratory of the Government Medical College (GMC).

Installation of this machine will speed up the testing of the likely positive samples at the GMC Laboratory. This machine is expected to be installed within next one week at district hospital.