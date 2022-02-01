Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Five Omicron cases in Mandsaur; 1 Covid death in Barwani

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in small cities and towns. Going by the official figures, Mandsaur district on Sunday reported 91 positive cases, which rose to 131 in the city on Monday.

Despite the surge in cases, state government has decided to reopen schools including residential ones with 50% capacity for students of class 1 to 12 from February 1. District Education Officer RL Carpenter said the attendance and feasibility will in accordance with instructions issued by state government.

Out of 131 positive cases, 102 were reported from Mandsaur while 29 cases from towns like Garoth, Bhanpura, Malhargarh, Dhundhaka, Sitamau, Rathana, Bhukhi, Sedra, Daloda, Shamgarh in the district. Most patients are being treated at home with medical kits. Civil surgeon Dr DK Sharma said only one patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

The effects of the Omicron variant are reported to be mild, with substantial improvement in 3-5 days. District Health Officer KL Rathore said district has 5 Omicron infected patients. Collector Gautam Singh said new Omicron variant is less virulent than previous strain but is dangerous. He has appealed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

However, residents can be seen flouting Covid norms while moving freely without masks, violating social distance on streets and in public places despite awareness campaign run by several organisations and government.

1 Covid death in Barwani district

Barwani: Barwani district reported one death due to Covid-19 on Monday night. This is the third death reported in the district during the third wave of pandemic.

According to information, deceased who hailed from Anjad village had died few days back. After Covid-19 test, it was confirmed that he died due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Barwani district reported 46 new positive cases on Monday. The new cases reported at nine places in the district. Maximum 12 cases were from Rajpur village. In remaining eight places, majority of them are closed to Maharashtra border. They reported corona numbers in single digit.

Barwani district has reported 9,877 cases with 178 deaths eversince Covid struck.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:49 PM IST