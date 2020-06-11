Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Five more discharged, 41 under treatment in Ratlam

Ratlam: Five more patients have recovered from Covid-19 and got discharged this evening from the Government Medical College isolation ward as per official information.

After five patients discharge total number of active patient will be reduced to 41 while the number of total discharge patient after recovery will go up to 40. The number of total positive patients from the lockdown period is 85 and the death toll is four.

However reports of 235 samples are yet to be received as per evening Health bulletin issued here by the District administration on June 10.

Since lockdown period more than two thousand samples reports have been received and positive cases are about four per cent of the total samples processed.

Two more containment areas have been added on Wednesday at P&T Colony and Naharpura where two each positive cases were found on Tuesday evening.

Total number of containment areas in the district has gone up to 18 at present. Nayapura which is hot spot in the city now represents more than 50 per cent of the total active positive cases. A total of 22 active positive cases pertain to Nayapura area alone.

In order to contain community spread, intensive survey is being now carried out in the Nayapura area. As per information, data analysis of the Nayapura area has confirmed that contacts played serious role in spreading the virus.