Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Five more discharged, 41 under treatment in Ratlam

Ratlam: Five more patients have recovered from Covid-19 and got discharged this evening from the Government Medical College isolation ward as per official information.
After five patients discharge total number of active patient will be reduced to 41 while the number of total discharge patient after recovery will go up to 40. The number of total positive patients from the lockdown period is 85 and the death toll is four.
However reports of 235 samples are yet to be received as per evening Health bulletin issued here by the District administration on June 10.
Since lockdown period more than two thousand samples reports have been received and positive cases are about four per cent of the total samples processed.
Two more containment areas have been added on Wednesday at P&T Colony and Naharpura where two each positive cases were found on Tuesday evening.
Total number of containment areas in the district has gone up to 18 at present. Nayapura which is hot spot in the city now represents more than 50 per cent of the total active positive cases. A total of 22 active positive cases pertain to Nayapura area alone.
In order to contain community spread, intensive survey is being now carried out in the Nayapura area. As per information, data analysis of the Nayapura area has confirmed that contacts played serious role in spreading the virus.
Intensive survey and data analysis
After increase in the cases here, district administration has started an intensive health survey and data analysis.
Entries of the persons visiting fever clinics will be made online and they will be under constant vigil. On Wednesday, district collector Ruchika Chauhan addressed a meeting of the district administration officials and doctors. She directed that intensive survey should be conducted in containment areas in particular and reasons for spread of the virus should be found so that alert could be sounded in the areas where no case is found so far.
She said medical teams should focus on suspects. Fever clinics have to be strengthen and data monitoring of the persons visited should be given full attention. She said that people should know that fever clinics have started at Dilip Nagar, TIT Road, District Hospital and GMC.CEO District Panchayat Sandeep Kerketta said that online entry of the fever clinic has become very important to follow up each and every case.
GMC dean Dr Sanjay Dixit was also present. Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware informed that in the city 37,770 persons have undergone survey and 71 persons have been quarantined and three positive patients have been detected.
In the meeting, DPM Dr Azharali, nodal officer Dr Pramod Prajapati, Dr Gaurav Boriwal, Dr Ravi Divekar, data manager Shweta Bagdi, district M&E officer Rakesh Singh and district administration officers were present.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)