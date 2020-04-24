Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 6 new cases take Khargone tally to 51

According to reports that arrived on Thursday from Indore’s virology laboratory, six new coronavirus cases were confirmed and 40 tested negative. The district now has 51 positive patients.

Seven patients have recovered fully and five succumbed to the disease. Reports of 127 others are yet to arrive, out of the total 705 samples sent. According to the bulletin released by chief medical and health department, 155 persons kept in home quarantine have completed their 14 days. The District Hospital admitted 11 new suspects in isolation ward recently. There are now 14 containment areas.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Divyesh Verma informed that the recently confirmed six patients have contact history. Out of these six patients, three belong to a family in Gogawan, and three others from other villages. He also said that these persons did not follow the lockdown.

Offer namaz at home: Islahul Muslemin to Muslims

As the month of Ramzan has begun on Thursday evening, the members of Islahul Muslemin have appealed to the Muslims to offer namaz from their homes. Community secretary Firoz Pathan and sadar Sirajuddin Sheikh asked the people to not visit mosques to offer namaz.

They told the devotees to not even go at each other’s place to gather and perform the prayers. Pathan said that visiting someone or going to the mosques would count as violation of Section 144, and the police may file a case against such persons. He also told them to help the needy as ramzan is also the month of humility and charity each other.

Sheikh advised them to pray to the almighty that the pandemic ends soon. He also told them to not do anything that might malign the reputation of the holy month.