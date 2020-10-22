Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 2-yr-old boy, 89-yr-old among 13 test positive in Ratlam

Ratlam: As many as 13 more persons tested positive for COVID on Wednesday evening.

Among new cases, 11 cases are from city while two cases are from other places in the district. A two-year-old boy of Globus city and 86-year-old male from Lakkad Pitha and overall 12 men and 1 woman comprise the list of new cases. Recovery rate has gone up to 88.95% in the district now.

New cases, during October have gone down by almost 50% as compared to September. But maximum continue to come from city.

Men outnumber women patients-- according to experts it is due to their frequency of going out or failing to take precautions.

With the onset of festive season, people are thronging roads and markets.

But movement of people from rural belts to the city for purchasing is not like before.

Tally of cases has touched 2,172 in district while 33,744 persons have undergone testing.

A total of 1,932 persons have been discharged after recovery which is 88.95 per cent of tally. While 51 patients have died. On Wednesday 18 more corona winners were discharged and now 189 patients are under treatment.