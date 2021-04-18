Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 1,692 new cases, 7 deaths in Indore on Saturday

Indore: On Saturday, 1,692 new cases were reported in the city taking rate of positive patients to 18.11%. During the day, 8,951 samples were tested. City’s tally of positive cases reached 89,317. Seven deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 1,047.

According to the CMHO bulletin, 10,45,714 samples had been tested till Saturday night. Department has taken 8,704 more samples for testing, including 7,665 RTPCR and 1,039 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 10,989 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. Total 77,281 patients have been discharged so far