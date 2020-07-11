Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 10 new COVID-19 patients found, 2 test positive in Nagda

Upward trend in detection of active corona patients is continued here since unlock 2.0. On Friday evening ten new COVID-19 patients were found.

On the recovery front, three more patients were discharged after recovery from the Govenment Medical College (GMC) here today. The number of cases as on Saturday is 41.

Besides the city area, new patients are also being added from the country side. Out of the ten new patients added yesterday, six cases are from city: three from Jaora and one from Piploda.

District Collector Ruchika Chauhan visited tribal belt Raoti on Friday where a new containment area has been notified and quarantine centre has been set up.

The number of patients is showing upward and total cases detected since lockdown has gone up to 210. Six deaths have taken place and 163 persons have been discharged on recovery.

Over 430 reports are yet to be received and about 6,300 samples of the suspected have been processed so far.

In the district, 3.4% patients were found active positive out of the total sample processed of the suspected. Recovery rate is around 80%. Death rate is 2.9% of the total cases detected.

2 test positive in Nagda

A 19-year-old resident of Nagda has been diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday. The youth went to Indore on July 7 for getting treatment for back pain at a private hospital, where he was tested for coronavirus.

He tested positive for coronavirus, and has been shifted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. His residence in Nagda is now declared a containment area. Another man from Nagda who visited another private hospital in Indore has also tested positive for coronavirus.

SDM Purushottam Kumar, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, tehsildar Vinod Sharma, station incharge Hemant Singh Jadon, nodal officer Basant Singh Raghuvanshi and block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki inspected the area and instructed the residents to stay indoors.

2-day lockdown declared in Kukshi

Administration has declared a complete lockdown in Kukshi on Sunday as well as Tuesday. All markets are supposed to be closed down. Haat bazaar will also not be opened on Tuesday, said officials. SDM Vivek Kumar said that the citizens are urged to stay indoors.

First case comes to fore in Pipalrawan

A 70-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, marking the first case in Pipalrawan. He was taken to Indore a few days back as he had suffered a heart attack.

The hospital he was admitted in tested him for coronavirus. Medical officer Asif Sheikh said that he is currently receiving treatment in Indore.

On receiving the news Pipalrawan residents are in a state of shock. The residential area of the infected person has been sanitised by a team of health department. Chief municipal officer Jitendra Rana, cleanliness supervisor Shivnarayan Kulethia, tehsildar Sunil Padiyar and patwari Virendra Singh Thakur reached the spot. Station incharge has asked the street vendors to not set up shops for a while in the area and declared it a containment zone. Sheikh said that five persons having a contact history with the patient have been instructed to home quarantine.

2 of a family test positive in Jobat

A man has tested positive for coronavirus after his father, a grocer tested positive. The man has been sent to Alirajpur Isolation Ward for treatment. Locals have been worried lot ever since the health department declared the test results. A complete lockdown has been declared in the town as a preventive measure. Two minors have also tested positive for coronavirus in Khattali village. The increasing number of cases has put the administration on alert. According to sources, some people are going to Dahod, Gujarat for treatment, regardless of the fact that cases there are increasing rapidly. As of Friday, there are two cases in Jobat. The government must stop inter-state travel for a while, said locals.

Market sealed in Gandhwani as one succumbs

Gandhwani: Administration has sealed a part of the Sadar Bazaar area after a senior citizen, infected with coronavirus succumbed to the infection on Saturday. Tehsildar Sunil Karware and medical officer Dr Puran Singh along with station incharge Jairaj Solanki examined the kin of the deceased. SDM Divya Patel said that the man was taken to Barwani for treatment on Saturday, from where he was referred to Indore. He complained of breathlessness and upon testing, he was found to be infected with coronavirus.

Administration team distributed kadha packets and sanitised Sadar Bazaar area. Samples of members of about 35 families were also collected. Tehsildar Karware said that the area has been contained and a team from Dhar will arrive to collect samples of people residing in the area.