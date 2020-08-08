Coronavirus in Indore: Virus engulfs 98 new areas

Indore: The deadly COVID-19 has been spreading its tentacles across the district swiftly as about 1015 patients were found in since August 1 and the virus has spread in 98 new areas.

According to the health department officials, it has spread over 1100 areas from its inception in the city. Officials also expect a rise in cases for few more days as a result of celebration and crowd gathering during the festivities.

The new areas where cases were found on Friday include Om Shree Residency in Mhow Gaon, Vishram Colony, Gram Khatedia Bajjat, Jayshree Apartment, GK Hospital, Samarth City, Akaya in Khudel, Three Star Apartment, Near Naidunia Press house, Bhatewara Bazar in Hatod, Scheme 134, Dutt Nagar, Sakar Kiran at MG Road, Kalindi Mid Town, Sukh Samraddh in Ladudia, Vikram Twins behind Shukla Hospital, Kailash Bhatta in Bhamori, Royal Bunglow, and in Ward no. 2.

“Cases have been increasing and it was expected. We have also intensified the sampling across the city to get people tested early and to contain the virus,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said. He added that those testing positive are mainly of the same family. However, there are many cases in which one patient has tested positive but the family has been negative.