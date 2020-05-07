Coronavirus in Indore: Things may change in 7 to 10 days, says Collector Manish Singh

Collector Manish Singh has said that things may change in the city in the next seven to ten days as the situation of COVID-19 is improving here.

Talking to media here at Residency on Thursday, Singh said, "The city has recovered to a great extent and this has been due to the lockdown. There's a lot of improvement, thus 75% of hospitals are empty. Even in the quarantine centres where there were over 2,500 people, now it houses only about 250 people. People of the city have jointly fought this battle. It is important that people stay at home for 7 to 10 days more."

He said he has closed ParleG biscuit factory located on Saver Road as the factory owners were bringing in 250 workers from outside. Singh said we have got so much success, now we can't afford to be careless. He said if restraint is maintained, the city will soon recover. People have shown great patience and hard work by staying at home.