Coronavirus in Indore: Rate of positive patients at 2.85 %, 44 fresh cases

Indore: Rate of positive patients of COVID-19 was recorded at 2.85 per cent on Tuesday as 44 patients tested positive out of 1545 samples reports received. With this, total number of patients reached to 4,998.

One death was reported on Tuesday but department officials added two deaths of April which were not included earlier following which the number of deaths reached 252.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as their corona positive reports were received after their death. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 55-year-female of Shalimar Colony, Khajrana, and a 56-year female of Mhow and 82-year male of Usha Nagar, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday night was 96,090 and the total number of samples tested positive were 4,998. As many as 1493 samples were tested negative on Tuesday.

“We have taken as many as 1612 samples,” he added.

As many as 875 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. A total 3871 patients have been discharged so far.

Two deaths, including doctor’s death, of April declared

Health department has declared two deaths of April month on Tuesday including the death of a general surgeon Dr Sanat Dalal. He had succumbed as a suspected COVID-19 patient and his report was later found to be positive.

“We have been auditing the deaths and finding these cases which were not included earlier as suspected death but their reports tested positive later,” Dr Jadia said.