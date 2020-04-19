Coronavirus in Indore: Health department and IMC plan to screen maximum number of people

Indore: With an aim to intensify screening of people in the city, health department and Indore Municipal Corporation is working on a plan to screen maximum number of people in the city.

Earlier, authorities were working on screening the people living in the containment areas but now they are trying to reach out to everyone in the city.

“We are preparing in plan to screen at least 28 lakh people in the city which would cover almost total population. Working on its plan, we are going through the routes of garbage collection vehicles which are already reaching every house,” health officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that a plan has been prepared with Indore Municipal Corporation and feasibility of the same will be tested.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said they have already screened over 6 lakh people and their data has been uploaded in the real time monitoring app.

People living in ninety-one houses in Pardeshipura were screened on Sunday.

30,000 kits of Rapid Antibody Test for Indore

A day after the approval of Rapid Antibody Test, state government has claimed to send as many as 30,000 rapid test kits to Indore for increasing the number of testing in Indore.

Moreover, the testing would be conducted by all doctors or the laboratories in the city. However, no detailed guidelines were released by the government yet.

OPD in 125 hospitals resumed

As many as 125 hospitals falling under green category have started their OPDs on Sunday.

These hospitals have stopped OPDs in the fear of being infected after which large number of complaints was received by district administration due to the same. Later, senior officials intervened in the matter with the support of Indian Medical Association after which the OPDs were started again.

714 COVID-19 patients in various hospitals

As many as 714 patients are being treated at various hospitals of the city.

As many as 384 patients have been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital, 27 in Choithram Hospital, 257 in Index Medical College and 46 in MRTB Hospital. Fifty deaths have been reported so far and 71 people have been discharged.

Dr Dalal passed away

Senior surgeon Dr Sanat Dalal passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday. He was suffering from a disease for a long time and was at his home for last one month.

According to vice-president of Indian Medical Association-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe, “He was suffering for a long time and was shifted to Vishesh Hospital on Saturday night after he developed some breathing problems.

He said that Dr Dalal had come in contact with a positive patient around April 2 but he had completed 14-days in quarantine. “He was not COVID-19 positive but his samples were collected and sent for testing,” Dr Londhe said.