Coronavirus in Indore: City heading towards new peak, fear doctors

Indore: With each passing day post the Diwali festivities, the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing swiftly and experts fear that it will become worse in the coming days.

As per data, 255 cases were reported on November 18, which is on the higher side. Of late, the figure was well below 100 cases per day. Officials fear that this number is set to increase in the next fortnight.

Not only the numbers but the positive percentage has also been increasing. It was 1.99 per cent on November 1 but increased again to 6.53 per cent on November 18, while the highest was 9.33 per cent (Nov 14).



“Yes, the cases are increasing post festivities and it was expected as people had stopped following Covid-19 norms like social distancing, using sanitisers, and masks. We were continuously appealing to the people to follow the norms as markets are open and Covid is still there,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that the health department is reviewing the situations in the city and also the number of beds available in the hospitals.

“We will ensure the availability of beds to patients and if required, we will again order private hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients. People should come forward to get tested and help in containing the spread of the virus,” he added.

Meanwhile, contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said that they have intensified contact tracing.

“As per the trend, again entire families are testing positive. The trend had changed during the last many weeks as the cases were scattered. We are trying to get patients tested at the earliest and to get them isolated,” he added.

Hospitals should not keep patients admitted unnecessarily

During the meeting with private and government hospital administration, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Collector Manish Singh reviewed the bed availability in city and directed the officials to ensure the vacancy of beds.

“During the meeting, senior officials have directed the hospitals not to keep patients unnecessarily in the hospital when he/she didn’t have any symptoms or have recovered from the disease. Patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms should be discharged in three days and kept in home isolation,” Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

Collector calls it third wave

Collector Manish Singh termed the rise in cases of Covid-19 as the inception of ‘third’ wave of Covid-19 in city. The city had seen a peak in September as well.

“Not only from city, but cases are also coming from other districts. We have asked hospitals to get ready to handle the situation and also asked the government hospital administration to start admitting patients at full capacity,” Singh told media.

Positive cases and percentage since November 1

Date- Positive cases- Positive percentage

November 1- 76- 2.2

November 2- 61- 1.99

November 3- 52- 1.6

November 4- 65- 2.2

November 5- 74- 2.3

November 6- 81- 3.13

November 7- 89- 3.6

November 8- 108- 4.35

November 9- 117- 5.78

November 10- 128- 4.26

November 11- 156- 5.15

November 12- 195- 8.71

November 13- 197- 7.06

November 14- 76- 9.33

November 15- 89- 8.87

November 16- 178- 8.9

November 17- 194- 8.53

November 18- 255 6.72