Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 2

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,424 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 66,914. With 27 people succumbing to the infection since Tuesday evening, the count of fatalities rose to 1,453.

At 243, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state. Indore's total count of cases reached 13,493 while death toll stood at 402.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 66,914, new cases 1,424, death toll 1,453, recovered 51,124, active cases 14,337, total number of people tested 14,19,750.