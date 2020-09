Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 17

With single-day spike of 396 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Indore has reported total 18,717 cases. The death toll in the district rose to 485.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 2,391 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its count to 97,906. The death of 33 more patients took the statewide COVID-19 toll to 1,877. As per official data, the state has recorded 33,941 COVID-19 cases and 483 casualties in September so far.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 97,906, new cases 2,391, deaths 1,877, recovered 74,398, active cases 21,631, number of people tested so far 17,62,070.