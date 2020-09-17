Coronavirus in Indore: 396 positive cases in a day shatters old record, state crosses 1 lakh mark

Indore: After a day's lull, Covid-19 resumed its rising trend creating a new record of highest cases in a single day on Thursday as 396 samples tested positive. Earlier record, 386 cases was recorded on September 15.

During the day, 3,153 samples were put to test and 2,744 of them returned negative. Rate of positive cases was recorded at 12.56%. Corona tally of Indore now stands at 18,717.

Four deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 467. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of samples received till Monday night was 2,55,745 and number of samples tested positive was 18,717. "We have taken 1,184 more samples," CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 4,182 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 14,050 patients have been discharged so far.

Meanwhile, Union minister Prahlad Patel, who represents the Damoh Lok Sabha constituency, has been tested positive for Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh crossed on Thursday crossed the 1 lakh mark with 2657 testing positive for corona in a day.