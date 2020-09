Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 15

With the highest single-day spike of 393 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Indore has reported total 17,940 cases. The death toll in the district rose to 473.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed 2,323 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the case count in the state to 93,053. With 29 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state went up to 1,820. 1,902 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 69,613.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 93,053, new cases 2,323, death toll 1,820, recovered 69,613, active cases 21,620, total number of people tested 17,21,188.