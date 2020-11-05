Coronavirus in Indore: Antibody, antigen tests of patients to be done in special OPD for recovered patients

Indore: One of the most ambitious projects of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, the special OPD for patients recovered from COVID-19 was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma on Thursday.

Moreover, the OPD also got a registration of 35 patients who were already recovered from the disease but need follow up for other issues created due to Covid-19 infection.

“Not only treatment but we will also go through Rapid Antigen Test and antibody test of the patients so that we can learn about the level of antibodies developed in them and also to know whether they were affected by the virus again,” Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the OPD will solve multiple purposes as it will help in treating the patients as well as to learn about the post COVID complications, its reasons, and other details of the effect of novel virus.

HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey also gave a presentation about the studies being conducted by them along with the findings of treatment of a large number of patients in the hospitals associated to MGM Medical College.

“It is first of its kind OPD across the city where patients can come up for follow up of the disease. Department will maintain a record of patients history, symptoms, present conditions and will provide specialized treated post recovery. Patients will also be referred to other departments of MY Hospital if required,” Dr Pandey said.

During inauguration, Divisional Commissioner Dr Sharma appreciated the doctors and team of MGM Medical College for their tireless service during the hard times of COVID-19. He also emphasized on research and study on patients recovered from COVID-19 for a larger good.