Coronavirus in Indore: 414 positive, eight deaths in a day, tally breaches 21,000 mark

Indore: Out of 2,648 samples put to test on Wednesday, 414 returned positive taking rate of positive cases to 15.63% and corona tally to 21,248.

Eight deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 524.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of samples received till Wednesday night was 2,83,605. As many as 2,648 samples had tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken 1,032 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3,955 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 16,780 patients have been discharged so far.

196 patients added in discharged list

As many as 196 patients were added in discharged patients’ list on Wednesday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but department was not informed.