Coronavirus in Indore: 351 test positive, seven deaths in a day

Indore: A new record of highest cases is being created with every passing day. On Saturday, 351 new cases were reported against Friday’s 341 thus creating new record of highest cases in a single dat. Rate of positive cases now stands at 11.2% and corona tally at 16,782.

Seven deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 458. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 2,50,800. As many as 2,775 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“We have taken as many as 1,111 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 5,011 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 11,313 patients have been discharged so far.