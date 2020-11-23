Coronavirus in Indore: 35 cases found from Vijay Nagar in two days, it was second most polluted on Diwali

Indore: Cases of COVID-19 have been setting new records everyday in city as it reached highest to 586 cases reported on Sunday. Out of these, 586 patients, highest 18 cases were found from Vijay Nagar area.

It is becoming a new hot spot as 17 cases were also found from the same area on November 21.

Surprisingly, it was the second most polluted area during Diwali and the level of PM10 and PM2.5 had reached 180 and 95 microgram per meter cube.

Experts of respiratory medicine Dr Salil Bhargava had already expressed concern over in increasing COVID cases post Diwali attributing cold and pollution the main reasons.

District contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “It is possible that increase in level of pollution may trigger COVID cases. Vijay Nagar area recorded high pollution level on Diwali and it might have even triggered the asymptomatic cases as weather is also turning cold,”

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that people should be extra careful in the recent weather conditions as fluctuation in weather taking toll of people’s immunity and cases of COVID-19 are increasing.

Highest number of cases found from Sudama Nagar in one month

Sudama Nagar has seen highest number of cases in this month i.e. 70 cases till November 22. The same area had also seen highest number of cases between October 16 and November 22 i.e. 116.

After Sudama Nagar, Scheme No. 54 saw highest number of cases this month, i.e. 42, Scheme No 78 saw 39 cases while Nanda Nagar witnessed 37 new cases between November 1 and November 20.

Virus didn’t spread in any new areas and the officials said that no area has been left in city where the cases were not found due to which no new area is being adding in the list.

Trend of whole ‘family’ positive returns

With the new spell of COVID spread, the trend of whole family tested positive returned in city. Out of 586 positive patients, many patients are from one family or the whole family is tested positive.

The similar trend was seen during the initial days of the virus spread in April-May. After that, the trend was changed and scattered cases were found during which only 1-2 members of the family were tested positive and not the whole family. The same trend has been seen again for last few days.

Highest number of cases in last one month

S.no- Area- Total cases between Oct 16 and Nov 20

1- Sudama Nagar- 95

2- Scheme 78- 84

3- Nanda Nagar- 83

4- Scheme 54- 76

5- Mahalaxmi Nagar- 63

6- Choithram Hospital- 55

7- South Tukoganj- 54

8- Khajrana- 46

9- Pardesipura- 45

10- Goyal Nagar- 43

11- Bajrang Nagar- 42

12- Scheme 71- 42

13- Khatiwala Tank- 41

14- Usha Nagar Extension- 40

15- MIG Colony- 38