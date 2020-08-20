Coronavirus in Indore: 227 more test positive, four deaths

Indore: New cases are on the rise. On Thursday, new cases crossed 200-mark once again. Out of 3,238 samples tested during the day, 227 returned positive for coronavirus, taking rate of positive cases to 7.01% and total tally to 10,786.

Four deaths were also reported taking toll to 353. A 54-year-old man of North Yeshwantganj, 75-year-old woman of Neelkanth Colony, 65-year-old woman of Precanco Colony and a 58-year-old man of Teachers Colony succumbed to the disease.

According to the CMHO bulletin 1,89,675 samples had been tested till Thursday night and 10,786 of them returned positive. “We have taken 2,265 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 3,059 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 7,374 patients have been discharged so far.