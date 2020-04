Coronavirus in Indore: 200 containment areas in city

About 200 areas of the city were declared as containment area on Monday. The areas include Sudama Nagar, Saifi Colony, Jabran Colony, Roopram Nagar, Palace Colony in Manikbagh area, Marimata area, Vinobha Nagar, Om Vihar in Palhar Nagar and Lodhipura in Jawahar Marg.

The containment areas are barricaded. Entry and exit from these areas are restricted. Police and health department teams are deployed at the barricades for screening those entering and leaving the area.

Areas of the city where positive cases were reported

1. Chandan Nagar

2. Taat Patti Bakhal

3. Ranipura

4. Manish Bagh Colony

5. Daudi Nagar

6. Maple Wood, Nepaniya

7. Daulat Ganj

8. Noorani Nagar

9. Limbodi

10. Silawatpura

11. Koyla Bakhal

12. Arihant College Campus, Gumasta Nagar

13. Chandrapuri Colony, Musakhedi

14. Hathipala

15. Ahilyapaltan

16. Saidham Colony

17. Azad Nagar

18. Manormaganj

19. Khajrana

20. Park Road Vallabh Nagar

21. Manikbagh Colony

22. Tanzeem Nagar

23. Rajkumar Colony

24. Moti Tabela

25. Madhuban Colony

26. Saify Nagar

27. Jabran Colony

28. Roopram Nagar

29. Palace Colony

30. Navlakha area

31. Marimata area

32. Vinobha Nagar

33. Om Vihar

34. Lodhipura

35. Sudama Nagar

36. Tilak Nagar

37. Sneh Nagar

38. Khatiwala Tank

39. Juni Indore

40. Raoji Bazar

41. Madina Nagar

42. Bombay Bazar