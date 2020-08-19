Coronavirus in Indore: 189 positive cases, 3 deaths reported

Indore: On Wednesday, 189 more corona cases were reported in the city, taking Covid tally to 10,559. Rate of positive cases was recorded at 6.52% as 2,900 samples were tested during the day.

Three more deaths took city toll to 349. A 72-year-old man of Yeshwant Niwas Road, a 75-year-old man of Chhatribagh, and a 72-year-old man of Malharganj, succumbed to the virus.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 1,86,437 and number of samples testing positive is 10,559. As many as 2,697 samples tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken 2,090 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 3,070 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 7,140 patients have been discharged so far.

325 more patients added in discharge list

Health department officials on Wednesday added 325 more patients who were discharged from various hospitals. These patients were discharged from various hospitals but added by health department after reconciliation