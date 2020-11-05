Corona Update: 74 positive, two deaths in Indore

Indore: Seventy-four out 3,220 samples returned positive on Thursday, taking district’s corona tally to 34,447. Two more deaths reported during the day took toll to 687.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.3%. According to CMHO bulletin, 4,23,197 samples had been tested till Thursday evening. Department took only 809 samples as officials continued to put their faith on rapid antigen tests.

As many as 1,823 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 31,937 patients have been discharged so far.

Another 123 patients were added to the discharged patients’ list on Thursday as reconciliation.