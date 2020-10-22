 Corona Update: 251 positive cases, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 251 patients were found positive out of 5226 sample reports received on Thursday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.81 percent and total number of patients reached to 32783.

One death was reported total number of deaths reached 668, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 366319. As many as 4966 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

Department has taken only 1387 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen test.

As many as 3510 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 28605 patients have been discharged so far.

160 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 160 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.