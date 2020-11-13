Corona Update: 197 positive, two deaths in Indore

Indore: On Friday, 197 samples out of total 2,789 returned positive taking rate of positive cases to 7.06%. Corona cases tally in district now stands at 35,518. Two deaths were also reported taking toll to 712.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 4,43,828. As many as 2568 samples tested negative on Friday.

Department took only 1,223 more samples for testing as officials put faith in rapid antigen tests.

As many as 1944 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 32862 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 79 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation.