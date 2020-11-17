Corona Update: 194 positive, three deaths in Indore

Indore: Out of 2,274 samples put to test on Tuesday, 194 returned positive taking corona tally to 36,055. With this rate of positive cases was recorded at 8.53%. Three deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 719.

According to CMHO’s bulletin, 4,49,919 samples had been tested till Tuesday night. Department took only 952 more samples for testing as officials continued to trust rapid antigen tests.

As many as 2,032 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. Total 33,304 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 73 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Tuesday as reconciliation.