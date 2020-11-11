Corona Update: 156 positive, four deaths in Indore

Indore: On Wednesday, 3,030 samples were put to test and 156 of them returned positive taking corona tally to 35,126. As many as 2,858 samples tested negative during the day.

Rate of positive cases was recorded at 5.15%. Four deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 707.

According to CMHO bulletin, 4,38,799 samples had been tested till Wednesday night. During the day department took only 962 samples for testing as health officials continued to have faith in rapid antigen test.

As many as 1,771 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 32,648 patients have been discharged so far.

72 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 72 patients were added to discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these patients were discharged from hospitals but the health department was not informed.