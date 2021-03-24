Corona in Dhar: District administration declares containment zones in 4 villages of Sardarpur tehsil

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district administration has declared containment zones in four villages that fall under Sardarpur janpad panchyat keeping in view the rise in number of corona cases in the rural areas.

According to district collector Alok Kumar Singh, containment zones have been declared in Sardarpur, Rajgarh, Dasai and Rajoda villages.

Block medical officer Dr Shiela Mujalda said 6,071 samples have been taken so far and out of which 458 tested positive. There have been eight deaths in Sardarpur tehsil so far. The tribal-predominant Sardarpur has registered 21 active cases after January 24, 2021.

On its part, health department has launched vaccination on a large scale. So far, 7,095 people have been vaccinated. Despite this, the rapid rise of corona indicates that people are not taking precautions.