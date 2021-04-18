Corona curfew in Madhya Pradesh: Ensure food, proper facilities for FLWs, says collector after inspecting Jaora, Sailana and Piploda

Jaora: Collector Gopalachandra Dad inspected Jaora Sailana and Piploda on Friday.

Jaora is under corona curfew till April 19 to curb the second wave of the corona pandemic.

After taking stock of the arrangements, he interacted with the cops at the police station. He advised people to wear masks.

SP said the inspection aims to direct the local authorities to extend ensure proper facilities including food to frontline workers (FLWs). The police force, revenue department staff, teachers among others have been engaged in various duties to curb the pandemic.

Station in-charge VD Joshi said that local administration is taking action against people who are flouting corona norms.

A smooth supply of essential items like fruit, milk, grocery at the doorsteps is being ensured for the convenience of the people.

The administration is also appealing to the people to get medicines from nearby shops as it was seen that people are roaming in the town in the name of getting medicines.